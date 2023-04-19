Allen Benson, age 74, of Ethridge, TN passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at his residence. He was a native of Ethridge, TN, retired from News Channel 5 as a media engineer, and was a ham radio operator. He was a practical joker, loved music, played the piano and drums, and loved his grandgirls. Mr. Benson served his country in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Lorraine Bohannon Benson; and two brothers, Billy Shackleford and Jimmy Shackleford.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Robbie Benson of Ethridge, TN; two sons, Bradley W. Ferrell (Lita) of Seymour, TN and John L. Doyle (Valentina) of Mt. Juliet, TN; two granddaughters, Courtney Ashton Ferrell and Johnna Ireland Doyle; one sister, Mary Kate Benson Smith (Jerry) of Decatur, AL; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Wednesday, April 19, 2023, with Brandon Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Baker Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to FOLCA - Friends of Lawrence County Animals, PO Box 174, Lawrenceburg, TN 38464. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.