Allen Dwain Clifft, age 70, of Ethridge, TN, passed away Wednesday, April 05, 2023, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from W.E. Stephens Mfg., and of the Church of Christ Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Hugh and Ethel Louise Brannon Clifft; and two brothers, Donald Clifft and Hugh "Bud" Clifft.
He is survived by one sister, Sharon Tidwell of Ethridge, TN; two brothers, David "Red" Clifft of Ethridge, TN, and Sam Clifft of Pulaski, TN; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Ethridge Masonic Cemetery at 2:00 PM Monday, April 10, 2023, with Sam Clifft, Jr. officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
