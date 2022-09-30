LOCAL OBITUARY

Allen Lewis Burgett, 84, of Rogersville, AL, passed away September 27, 2022, at his residence.  He was a Die Caster/Machine Operator, a member of Kilburn Church of Christ and a Veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include:

            Wife:  Margie Tidwell

            Sons:  Jon Burgett & Joshua Burgett

            Sisters:  Ann Woods & Vickie Evans

Preceded in death by:

            Parents:  Lewis Thomas Burgett & Lena May Files Burgett

            First Wife:  Margaret Burgett

            Brother:  Alfred (Buck) Burgett

            Sisters:  Bonnie, Johnnie & Dorothy

Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Howell Bigham officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery in Hodges, AL.

The family would like to say a special thank you to:  Affinity Hospice, Janie Jones, Daniel & Shirley Watson.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. 

