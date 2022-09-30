Allen Lewis Burgett, 84, of Rogersville, AL, passed away September 27, 2022, at his residence. He was a Die Caster/Machine Operator, a member of Kilburn Church of Christ and a Veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include:
Wife: Margie Tidwell
Sons: Jon Burgett & Joshua Burgett
Sisters: Ann Woods & Vickie Evans
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Lewis Thomas Burgett & Lena May Files Burgett
First Wife: Margaret Burgett
Brother: Alfred (Buck) Burgett
Sisters: Bonnie, Johnnie & Dorothy
Visitation will be Friday, September 30, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 A.M. with Howell Bigham officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery in Hodges, AL.
The family would like to say a special thank you to: Affinity Hospice, Janie Jones, Daniel & Shirley Watson.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
