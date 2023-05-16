LOCAL OBITUARY

Allen Linville , age 51 of Iron City, TN passed away Friday May 12, 2023 at Home after a brief illness.  He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. a Millwright.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm.  Greg Morris will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery. 

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                             Adam Linville                                 Iron City, TN

Daughters-                 Rachel LeeAnn Linville                  Iron City, TN

                                    Mattie Elizabeth Linville               Iron City, TN

Brother-                     Freddie Linville                               Iron City, TN

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

 

 

LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL

 is in charge of all arrangements.

(931) 853-6995

