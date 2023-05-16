Allen Linville , age 51 of Iron City, TN passed away Friday May 12, 2023 at Home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN. a Millwright. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Greg Morris will be officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday May 17, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Adam Linville Iron City, TN
Daughters- Rachel LeeAnn Linville Iron City, TN
Mattie Elizabeth Linville Iron City, TN
Brother- Freddie Linville Iron City, TN
LORETTO MEMORIAL CHAPEL
is in charge of all arrangements.
(931) 853-6995
