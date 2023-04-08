Alton (Buddy) Eady, Jr., age 78, passed from this life into eternal rest on April 5, 2023, at the Waynesboro Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waynesboro, TN, in the arms of his loving wife and best friend, Sharon Joy Staggs Eady.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alton Eady and Dorothy Jewell Staton Eady. Survivors in addition to his wife include his daughter and son-in-law, Christi Leigh and Jerry Smith; two grandsons, Ethan James Smith and Wyatt Tanner Smith; one brother, Charles Stevens Eady; and two sisters, Rena Ming and Kay Beyer; and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Buddy is known by most as a joke teller whose motto in life was: “Wherever there is a human being or an animal, there is an opportunity for kindness.” He loved to roam the aisles of stores handing out his infamous “retirement card” and sharing a story with all those he met. He never met a stranger. He loved all pets, especially his sweet Molly, a rat terrier who stole his heart from day one. Another one of his loves was collecting and gifting knives.
Buddy was born in Shreveport, LA on August 1, 1944, and moved to various cities in Texas with his family, finishing high school in Richardson, TX. He attended the University of Texas (Austin) and the University of St. Thomas (Houston) where he earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics.
In 1966, Buddy was inducted into the Army for a two-year tour. He completed Advanced Infantry Training before shipping out to serve in the Republic of Vietnam. He volunteered to join a unit called LRRP (Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol), an organization of 6-man teams that were covertly placed in areas thought to have a large concentration of the enemy. His experiences include many life-threatening events, one of which included saving the pilot’s life after their helicopter was shot down in the jungles of Vietnam. Buddy received numerous medals among which are the Air Medal, Army Commendation with “V” Device and Bronze Star.
After returning from Vietnam, Buddy started his career in Marketing with Southwestern Bell in Longview, TX. He held various positions in management with the company in Fort Worth, Austin and Houston, Texas and St. Louis, Missouri.
He enjoyed his boating days, especially his cabin cruiser “Seas the Moment” and at Lake of the Ozarks, MO. Buddy had an enormous love for his family especially his two precious grandsons and cherished the time he could spend with them. Buddy and Sharon retired to the Hills of Tennessee where they have enjoyed twenty plus years on their Brush Creek farm, the homeplace of Sharon’s paternal grandparents and father. Buddy has lived, laughed and loved with friends and family over the years. He will be greatly missed by all.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. A private graveside memorial service will be held at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at the family farm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests with gratitude that contributions be made in memory of Buddy to The Alzheimer’s Association: http://act.alz.org/goto/BuddyEady. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
