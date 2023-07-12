Alton JC Garrison, 91, of Florence, AL, passed away July 11, 2023 of an extended illness at NAMC. Mr. Garrison was a native of Lawrence County, TN and his parents were the late Jody and Myrtle Killen Garrison. He was retired from Quality Control at Murray Ohio Manufacturing.
Alton is survived by his wife Rebecca Gray Garrison and they are members of Bluewater Primitive Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Friday, July 14, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Danny Holden officiating. Burial will be in Bluewater Cemetery.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
