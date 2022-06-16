Alton Maurice Brewer, age 91, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, June 14, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from the City of Lawrenceburg as a bailiff, and a member of New Life Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Rye and Lola Keeton Brewer; his wife, Joy Spurgeon Brewer; one son, Thomas Brewer; and one daughter, Rosanne Wilson.
He is survived by three children, Katherine Brazier of Lawrenceburg, TN, Allen Brewer of Caldwell, ID, and Rena Bro of Hayward, CA; thirteen grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, June 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Interment will follow at Kidd Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.