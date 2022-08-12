Alvie Jones Kimbrough, Jr. age 64 of Pulaski, passed away August 11, 2022.
Alvie was born August 8, 1958 to the late Alvie and Helen Kohler Kimbrough.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald, Roy, and Jeffrey Lynn Kimbrough.
Survivors include his daughter, Fallon Kimbrough of Pulaski, his sons, Shea Kimbrough of Pulaski and Colton Davis of Hohenwald, his sister, Cheryl Lash of Anderson, AL, his brother, Thomas Kimbrough of Five Points, and his granddaughter, Emily Baker of Columbia.
Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home. Graveside Services will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Chestnut Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of Flowers, monetary donations may be made to the family to help offset Final Expenses.
