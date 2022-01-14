Alvin Poss, Sr. of Rogersville passed away Friday, January 14, 2022 at his home. He was a cattle, hog and deer farmer, built and sold cars with lots of employees he loved. Alvin’s hobbies included hunting, racing motorcycles, cars and demolition derby.
A visitation will be Tuesday, January 18th from 11 – 1 at Rogersville Church of Christ. Funeral service will follow at the church. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Wilcoxson, Jr, Trae Poss, III, Levi Whitman, Jason Wilcoxson, Bobby White, III and Jake Tarpley.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arlie Jester and Gladys Idell Poss; his brother, David Jester Poss; sister-in-law, Carolyn Poss; grandson, Gerald Glen Whitman, Jr. and a multitude of other family and friends. He has left behind his wife of 58 years, Jackie Poss; children, Angie (Jeff) Wilcoxson, Sr., Delana (Gerald) Whitman, Sr. and Alvin (Leigh) Poss, Jr.; grandchildren, Jeff (Amy) Wilcoxson, Jr., Jason (Caitlin) Wilcoxson, Trae (Chelsea) Poss, Kaysi (Wesley) Wallace, Levi (Joanna) Whitman, Samantha White and Sydney (Jake) Tarpley; fifteen great-grandchildren and his brother, Dearl (Ann) Poss.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Poss family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
