Andrew “Andy” Lee Grisham passed away on August 24th, 2023 in Pulaski, TN. He was born May 26, 1956, and was 67 years old.
Andy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He never met a stranger and will be remembered for his hearty laugh, love of grilling and cooking for his family, and the ability to fix almost anything which explains the nickname “Handy Andy”. He spent many an evening watching the sun sets, wildlife and catching catfish on the Elk River while enjoying the peace and calm it brought. He loved being Big Poppa to his growing group of grandchildren.
After 44 years with Magotteaux Pulaski, Andy retired in 2019 and looked forward to enjoying time spent relaxing at the cabin getaway he and Denise built.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday August 29, 2023 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be at 1:30pm Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Giles Memory Gardens in Pulaski, Tennessee.
Andy was preceded in death by, his parents, Mose Hollis Grisham and Naydene Haraway Grisham; mother of his children Emily Ruth Grisham; brother Hollis Wayne Grisham; sister Linda Nadine Grisham, and brother-in-law Wendell Harris.
He is survived by, his wife Denise Grisham, son Blake (April) Grisham, daughter Blair (Kevin) Burlison, stepsons Dale (Amanda) Inman and Andrew Inman; sister Bettye Jo Grisham; sisters-in-law Deborah (Steve) Bledsoe, Amy Harris, Dawn (Don) Ward, and brother-in-law Paul (Tammy) Gaudette; grandchildren Emilee Rae Grisham, Aiden Vaughn, Hadley Vaughn, Aydan Burlison, Allisan Burlison, Cooper Inman and in October, Collin Inman.
Special Friends Kenneth Swinney, Barry Lee McGee, Tim Drake, several nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Andrew “Andy” Lee Grisham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.