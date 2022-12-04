Andy Estes, 60, of Loretto, TN, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at home after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a United States Navy veteran and of the Methodist faith.
Graveside services will be held at Loretto Cemetery on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm. Ray Watkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery.
Survivors are his daughter: Carly Estes of Lawrenceburg, TN; 3 grandchildren: Kenzaleigh Nixon, Braelyn Matthews and Zailyn Nixon.
Loretto Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
