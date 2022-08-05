Angie Shay Lumpkins Williams, 47, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital. Angie worked for Adient as a foam seat repairperson and was a member of Antioch Methodist Church.
Angie is survived by:
Husband: Sean Williams
Mother: Gloria Jean Louvier Chase
Father: Jerry Boyd Lumpkins (Pam)
Sons: Austin Barger and Bradley Williams
Daughters: Christy Parker and Taylor Williams
Brother: Richard Gene “Chip” Chase
Sisters: Jennifer Ziggas, Amy Luffman (Barry), and Beth Ellis (Stephen)
(9) Grandchildren
Visitation will be Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Shawn Kelley officiating. Burial will be in the Old Methodist Cemetery in Loretto, TN.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
