Angie Shay Lumpkins Williams, 47, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 4, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital. Angie worked for Adient as a foam seat repairperson and was a member of Antioch Methodist Church.

Angie is survived by:

Husband: Sean Williams

Mother: Gloria Jean Louvier Chase

Father: Jerry Boyd Lumpkins (Pam)

Sons: Austin Barger and Bradley Williams

Daughters: Christy Parker and Taylor Williams

Brother: Richard Gene “Chip” Chase

Sisters: Jennifer Ziggas, Amy Luffman (Barry), and Beth Ellis (Stephen)

(9) Grandchildren

Visitation will be Sunday, August 7, 2022 from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Shawn Kelley officiating. Burial will be in the Old Methodist Cemetery in Loretto, TN.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

