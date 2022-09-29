Anita Gladney, age 68, of Lawrenceburg, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN. She was a lifetime member at Springer Road Church of Christ. In her spare time, she loved cooking, spending time with her family, fishing, antique shopping, and spending time with her grandson. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Bob and Evelyn Bates; Sister, Patricia Jackson.
She is survived by her Husband of 43 years, Paul Gladney; Son, Chris Gladney (Ashley); Grandson, Karson Gladney; Brothers, Bobby Bates, Steve Bates (Sue), Gary Bates (Tabitha); Sisters, Mary Margaret Brink (Louis), Linda Boshers (Charles); Jeanette Harris; Nephews, Bo Bates, Chase Bates, Eric Bates, James Pilkinton, Ricky Adams, Brian Adams, Brent Bates, Nathan Burdine, David Burdine, Adam Burdine; Nieces, Jana Jennen, Courtney Martin, Brittany Austin, Mary Kathleen Jackson, Ginny Cozart; Special Aunt, Wanda Lovell (J.D.).
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Chapel on Friday, September 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Brother James Smith officiating.
Interment will be at Restview Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
