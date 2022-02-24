McCollum

Anita Kay Hughes McCollum, 67, of Loretto, TN, passed away suddenly  Saturday, February 19, 2022. Mrs. McCollum was born November 17, 1954 in Noblesville, Indiana. She was a union supervisor for 28 years at Industrial Dielectrics INC. and then moved to Loretto, TN, in 1998, where she was a supervisor at Assurance Packaging until 2002, then retired and went to home health at The Summit. She is survived by husband, Ray McCollum; Sons, Travis Montgomery (Brittney); David McCollum; Daughter, Lelah Handley; Sister, Janice Hughes Roach; Grandkids, Malachi, Jedadiah, Axel, Raelyn Montgomery, Colby and Taylor Handley; Shawna McCollum; numerous nieces and nephews; preceded in death by her Parents, Dave and Verlene Hughes; Brother, Otho Hughes; Sister, Eveline Boles; Grandson, Craig Manley. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.  Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.

