Anita Louise Yates , age 86 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at NHC Scott after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,worked for La Del manufacturing,and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Chad Clanton will be officiating. Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Gum Springs Baptist Church.
Survivors are:
Son- Rodney Yates (Kim) Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughter- Debra Long (Dennis) Lawrenceburg, TN
Sisters- Patricia Johns (Russell) Lawrenceburg, TN
Clarice Hammond Lawrenceburg, TN
11 Grandchildren
11 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Richard Yates
Parents- Cecil & Pauline Jordan McGuire
Son- Ricky Yates
Sister- Willie Jean Doss
