Anita Louise Yates , age 86 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022 at NHC Scott after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,worked for La Del manufacturing,and a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Gum Springs Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at 4:00 p.m Chad Clanton will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Gum Springs Cemetery

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at Gum Springs Baptist Church.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                                      Rodney Yates (Kim)                      Lawrenceburg, TN

Daughter-                           Debra Long (Dennis)                     Lawrenceburg, TN

Sisters-                              Patricia Johns (Russell)                 Lawrenceburg, TN

                                          Clarice Hammond                          Lawrenceburg, TN

11 Grandchildren

11 Great Grandchildren

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Richard Yates

Parents- Cecil & Pauline Jordan McGuire

Son- Ricky Yates

Sister- Willie Jean Doss

