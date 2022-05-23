LOCAL OBITUARY

Ann Hallmark , age 66 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Centennial Medical Hospital. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired owner of Ann's Diner,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Ray Watkins will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

Husband-                      Danny  Hallmark                                        Loretto, TN 

2 Sons-                           Jeremy Hallmark (Jennifer)                     Florence, AL 

                                       Joshua Hallmark (Lauren)                       Loretto, TN 

2 Daughters-                Amanda Kelly (Rodney Kilburn)             Loretto, TN 

                                      Danielle Gabel (Chris)                               Loretto, TN 

1 Brother-                    Bobby Morgan                                            Loretto, TN 

2 Sisters-                       Alice Smith                                                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                       Pam Houser                                               Lawrenceburg, TN 

5 Grandchildren 

Preceded in death by: 

Parents- William & Mamie Byrd Morgan 

Sisters- Joyce Gobble, Frances Luker, & Sue Perry 

Brothers- Jerry Morgan & Robert T Morgan  

