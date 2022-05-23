Ann Hallmark , age 66 of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Centennial Medical Hospital. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,retired owner of Ann's Diner,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Ray Watkins will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Husband- Danny Hallmark Loretto, TN
2 Sons- Jeremy Hallmark (Jennifer) Florence, AL
Joshua Hallmark (Lauren) Loretto, TN
2 Daughters- Amanda Kelly (Rodney Kilburn) Loretto, TN
Danielle Gabel (Chris) Loretto, TN
1 Brother- Bobby Morgan Loretto, TN
2 Sisters- Alice Smith Lawrenceburg, TN
Pam Houser Lawrenceburg, TN
5 Grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Parents- William & Mamie Byrd Morgan
Sisters- Joyce Gobble, Frances Luker, & Sue Perry
Brothers- Jerry Morgan & Robert T Morgan
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.