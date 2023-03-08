Ann Springer Peters , age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday March 6, 2023 at Home after a brief illness. She was a native of Morgan Co,ALa Homemaker,and of the Christian Faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am. Howard Kitter and Jonathan Price will be officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday March 9, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Sons- Barry Springer Lawrenceburg, TN
Terry Springer (Lisa) Lawrenceburg, TN
Daughters- Sherry Bivens (Roger) Summertown, TN
Cherri Clark (Robbie) Summertown, TN
Sisters- Fanny Yarbrough Lawrenceburg, TN
Jean Burdette Lawrenceburg, TN
Gail Clayton Lawrenceburg, TN
Joyce Porter Lawrenceburg, TN
10-Grandchildren
12-Great Grandchildren
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Noble & Annie Perry Gray
Grandson- Chase Bivens
Daughter in law- Pam Springer
Sister- Ruth Springer
Brother- Bob Gray
