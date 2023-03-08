LOCAL OBITUARY

Ann Springer Peters , age 84 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday March 6, 2023 at Home after a brief illness.  She was a native of Morgan Co,ALa Homemaker,and of the Christian Faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am.  Howard Kitter and Jonathan Price will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday March 9, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

Sons-                            Barry Springer                                      Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                     Terry Springer (Lisa)                           Lawrenceburg, TN 

Daughters-                  Sherry Bivens (Roger)                            Summertown, TN 

                                     Cherri Clark (Robbie)                         Summertown, TN 

Sisters-                        Fanny Yarbrough                                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                    Jean Burdette                                        Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                    Gail Clayton                                           Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                    Joyce Porter                                           Lawrenceburg, TN 

10-Grandchildren 

12-Great Grandchildren 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-   Noble & Annie Perry Gray 

Grandson- Chase Bivens 

Daughter in law- Pam Springer 

Sister-  Ruth Springer 

Brother- Bob Gray 

