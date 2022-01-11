Anna Catherine Smith of Delrose, TN, passed away at her residence on January 10, 2022 at the age of 36. She was born on May 10, 1985.
Anna loved her church, Alabama football, and the farm. Anna was also a big daddy’s girl.
The visitation will be on Friday, January 14, 2022 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at the Church of Living God in Elkmont, AL with the funeral service following at 1:00pm.
Burial will follow in the Madison Crossroads Presbyterian Cemetery
Anna is survived by her,
Father, Calvin B. (Sandra) Smith of Delrose
Mother, Joy Sanderson Smith of Delrose
Grandmother, Grace Smith of Monrovia
Grandparents, Graydon (Juanita) Sanderson of Prospect
Numerous family and friends also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements for Anna Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.