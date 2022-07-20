Anna Irene Steel, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Scott in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Charleston, West Virginia, a homemaker, and of the Methodist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester Leland and Margaret Jean Collins Ball; two brothers, Leland Lester "Hoodie" Ball and Charles Joseph Ball; and one sister, Enola Faye Holestin.
She is survived by her husband, Johnnie Steel of Lawrenceburg, TN; one son, Jeffrey Steel of Michigan; one daughter, Jeanine Burke of Michigan; four grandchildren; and nine sisters, Lois Jean Harless, Phyllis Lorene Stinnett, Helen Mae Allen, Jessie Marie Caruthers (Shelva), Evelyn Lea Morgan, Peggy Carlene King (Charles), Judy Diane White (Jim), Barbara Carol Teel (Virgil), and Linda Gail Morris (David).
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. A memorial service will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, July 23, 2022, with Tommy Flood officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
