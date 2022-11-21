Anna McLemore of Florence died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Florence Nursing and Rehab.
A Celebration of Life Memorial at First Christian Church will be Sunday November 27, 2022.
Anna was a member of First Christian Church of Florence. She had her Masters Degree in nursing. She loved and would and did do anything for her grandchildren, she cared more for others than herself.
SHe is survived by her children, Kevin Michael McLemore (Rachel) and William “Kyle” McLemore (Jamie); grandchildren, Kinley, Veda, Zoey, Damien McLemore, and Garrett Neil Dickinson; her two beloved dogs, Maggie and Molly.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sarah Kristin “Kristi” Dickinson; husband, Harold Eugene McLemore; brother, Bert Edmundson; parents, R.B. and Sarah Jane Veach Edmundson.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
You are invited to leave condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.
