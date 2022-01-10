LOCAL OBITUARY

Annie Bell Huntley , age 83 of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Brink after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Nursing Aid/Caregiver,and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM.  Sam Clifft and Kenny Freeman will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday January 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Mrs Huntley will lie in state on Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at The Church. 

Survivors are: 

3-Sons-                         Randall Huntley (Robin)                               Leoma, TN 

                                      John Thomas Huntley (Malinda)                 Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                      Robbie Huntley (Shannon)                           Leoma, TN 

1-Daughter-                 L'Wanna Huntley Clifft (Sam)                    Leoma, TN 

9-Grandchildren-        Rachel Killen-Maggie Lemay-Mason Huntley 

       Shanna Brooke Gibbons-Jake Clifft-Chloe Woods-Alex Huntley 

       Abby Carsen Huntley & Carter Huntley 

8-Great Great Grandchildren- Adison-Aubrie-Allie-Conner-John Quincy- 

                                                      Olive-Bradley & Will 

Preceded In Death By: 

Husband-      J. F. Huntley Jr. 

Parents-         Bob & Maggie Steadman Brown 

Brother-         Woodrow Brown 

Son-                 Richard Allen Huntley 

Sisters-            Edna Mae Holt 

                         Wilma Hanby 

                         Mable Backes 

                         Janie Corbin 

