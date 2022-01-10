Annie Bell Huntley , age 83 of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday January 8, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Brink after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Nursing Aid/Caregiver,and a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Bethel Baptist Church on Tuesday January 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Sam Clifft and Kenny Freeman will be officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday January 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Mrs Huntley will lie in state on Tuesday January 11, 2022 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at The Church.
Survivors are:
3-Sons- Randall Huntley (Robin) Leoma, TN
John Thomas Huntley (Malinda) Lawrenceburg, TN
Robbie Huntley (Shannon) Leoma, TN
1-Daughter- L'Wanna Huntley Clifft (Sam) Leoma, TN
9-Grandchildren- Rachel Killen-Maggie Lemay-Mason Huntley
Shanna Brooke Gibbons-Jake Clifft-Chloe Woods-Alex Huntley
Abby Carsen Huntley & Carter Huntley
8-Great Great Grandchildren- Adison-Aubrie-Allie-Conner-John Quincy-
Olive-Bradley & Will
Preceded In Death By:
Husband- J. F. Huntley Jr.
Parents- Bob & Maggie Steadman Brown
Brother- Woodrow Brown
Son- Richard Allen Huntley
Sisters- Edna Mae Holt
Wilma Hanby
Mable Backes
Janie Corbin
