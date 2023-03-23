Annie L. Corbin , age 95 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness. She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a respiratory therapist,and attended Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday March 24, 2023 at 3:00 pm. T. R. Williams will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday March 24, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2 Children- Millie LeMieux Leoma, TN
Bo Corbin Five Points, TN
3 Sisters- Bobbie Johns Wyandotte, MI
Vivian Williams Five Points, TN
Sharlon Wix Leoma, TN
6 Grandchildren
12 Great Grandchildren
3 Great Grandchildren
Preceded in death by: Husband- Elmer Corbin
Parents- Floyd & Florine Whitaker
Brother- Paul Richardson
3 Sisters- Helen Gladney, Betty Richardson, & Ruth Richardson
