LOCAL OBITUARY

Annie L. Corbin , age 95 of Leoma, TN passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at NHC Healthcare Lawrenceburg after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lawrence County,TN,a respiratory therapist,and attended Leoma Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday March 24, 2023 at 3:00 pm.  T. R. Williams will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Friday March 24, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

 

Survivors are: 

2 Children-                     Millie LeMieux                            Leoma, TN 

                                         Bo Corbin                                    Five Points, TN 

3 Sisters-                         Bobbie Johns                               Wyandotte, MI 

                                         Vivian Williams                          Five Points, TN 

                                         Sharlon Wix                                Leoma, TN 

6 Grandchildren 

12 Great Grandchildren 

3 Great Grandchildren 

Preceded in death by: Husband- Elmer Corbin 

Parents- Floyd & Florine Whitaker 

Brother- Paul Richardson 

3 Sisters- Helen Gladney, Betty Richardson, & Ruth Richardson 

