Annie Jewell Sims Burgess, age 80, of Leoma, TN, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023, at Country Cottage in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from Murray Ohio, a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Addron A. and Lydia Luffman Sims; her husband, Thomas E. Burgess; long-time companion, Frank White; one sister, Nina Ayers Bailey; and two brothers, Charles Gregory Sims and Everett Buddy Sims.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Craig of Oak Harbor, WA, Sheila Ramsey (Billy) of Leoma, TN, and Lesa Grimes (Chris) of Summertown, TN; three sisters, Betty "Kat" Hughes, Barbara Barnett, and Myra Sue Haislip; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, April 02, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Monday, April 03, 2023, with Chad Clanton officiating. Interment will follow at John Lay Cemetery in Ethridge, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
