LOCAL OBITUARY

Annie Mae Brown Hunter, age 82, of Florence, AL passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC.  She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. 

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Edward "Jack" and Candis Jane Clanton Brown; her husband, Troy Hunter; and three brothers, Edward Brown, Odis L. Brown, and Virgil Brown.

She is survived by two daughters, Diana "Dee" Alred (Steven) of Florence, AL, and  Donna Poole of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Cameron Cooper of Madison, AL, Madyson Cooper of Florence, AL, Brandon Poole of Chattanooga, TN, and Candace Poole Truman of Charleston, SC; and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.  The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Saturday, March 05, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home.  Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 05, 2022, with Chad Moore officiating.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

To send flowers to the family of Annie Mae Brown Hunter, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Saturday, March 5, 2022
11:30AM-12:30PM
Neal Funeral Home
231 N. Military Avenue
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 5
Graveside Service
Saturday, March 5, 2022
1:00PM
Lawrence County Memorial Gardens
2951 US 43
Lawrenceburg, TN 38464
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Recommended for you