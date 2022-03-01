Annie Mae Brown Hunter, age 82, of Florence, AL passed away Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, SC. She was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, a homemaker, and a member of Mt. Horeb Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Edward "Jack" and Candis Jane Clanton Brown; her husband, Troy Hunter; and three brothers, Edward Brown, Odis L. Brown, and Virgil Brown.
She is survived by two daughters, Diana "Dee" Alred (Steven) of Florence, AL, and Donna Poole of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren, Cameron Cooper of Madison, AL, Madyson Cooper of Florence, AL, Brandon Poole of Chattanooga, TN, and Candace Poole Truman of Charleston, SC; and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM Saturday, March 05, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment will be conducted at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 05, 2022, with Chad Moore officiating. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
