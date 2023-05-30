Annie L. Prince, age 52, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN. She was a native of Steele, MO, co-owner of Louie Prince Tree Service, and of the Christian Faith.
She was preceded in death by one son, Devin Brian Prince; her father-in-law, Louie C. Prince, Sr.; one aunt, Marie Fox; one grandchild, Kaelyn Pearl Watkins; two infant grandchildren; her mother, Katherine Hunt Blankenship; one sister, Susan Littrell; and two brothers, Paul Bryan Littrell and Johnny Littrell.
She is survived by her husband, Louie C. Prince, Jr. of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Latasha Marie Hollis and Camilla Brooke Prince; one son, Brandon Hollis; one step-son, David Andrew Prince all of Lawrenceburg, TN; nine grandchildren, Kaylee Marie Watkins, Ayden Matthew Devin Gibbs, Jaylen Brooke Gibbs, Kynlee Ann Watkins, Hunter Ryan Prince, Connor Brian Prince, Parker Coleman Prince, Brylon Prince, and Layla Prince; aunt, Mary Shultz of Leoma, TN; her father, Delmer Paul Littrell; four brothers, Del Roberts of Newbern, TN, Tim Roberts of Dyersburg, TN, Jason Roberts of Dyersburg, TN, and Rickie Lynn Littrell of Lawrenceburg, TN; two sisters, Venisia Boshers of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Shelia Wardlow of Pocahontas, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, June 01, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 11:00 AM Friday, June 02, 2023. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
