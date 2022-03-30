Annie Ruth Stooksberry Holden, 90, of Iron City, TN, passed away March 30, 2022, at NHC Scott. Mrs. Holden was born Nov. 1, 1931, the daughter of the late Erbie & Pearl Daniels Stooksberry. She was united in marriage to Jackie Ray Holden on December 29, 1955. Mr. Holden preceded her in death on Sept. 18, 2012. She loved her family and friends, she loved crocheting, reading books, and working puzzle books. She was a member of the Iron City First Baptist Church.
Survivors include:
Sons: Garry “Fudd” Holden (Sheila) & Greg Holden (Pam)
Grandchildren: Jamison Holden, Brooke Holden & Taylor Holden
(4) Great grandchildren
Preceded in death by:
Husband: Jackie Ray Holden
Parents: Erbie & Pearl Daniels Stooksberry
Son: Gaylon Holden
Sister: Clura Richter
Brothers: Terry Ray Stooksberry, Alvin Stooksberry & Edward Stooksberry
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, April 2, 2022, from 11:00am – 1:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00pm, in the funeral home chapel, with Craig Mason & Greg Morris officiating. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Jamison Holden, Jason Turner, Eric Short, Lucas Stamps, Mike Burbank, David Holland & Michael Phillips.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
