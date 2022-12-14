Annie Virginia Davis, age 80, of Leoma, TN passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Giles County, TN, a homemaker, and a member of OK Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Annie Mae Solomon Kimbrough; and one sister, Mary Ellen Kimbrough Wiley.
She is survived by her husband, Harold G. Davis of Leoma, TN; one son, Chris Davis (Kim) of Fayetteville, TN; two grandchildren, Savanna Hope Davis of Murfreesboro, TN, and Joel Glenn Davis of Fayetteville, TN; one great-grandchild; five sisters, Kathy Green (Benny) of FL, Patricia Wilburn (Donald) of Giles County, TN, Lillian Ey of Nashville, TN, Sue Fralix of Giles County, TN, and Connie Hamilton (Hugh) of Nashville, TN; and one brother, Carl Kimbrough (Connie) of Giles County, TN.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 1:00 PM Thursday, December 15, 2022, with Ricky Cotton officiating. Interment will follow at Leoma Cemetery in Leoma, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.