Annie Wynell McDonald Davis, 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg.
A native of Tennessee, Mrs. Davis held multiple roles throughout her life from employment with Salant & Salant plus the Lawrence County Highway Department to finding her true love as a wife and mother, homemaker and avid canner, and grandmother. Mrs. Davis and her family were long-time members of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
Wynell Davis was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Patrick and Katie Richardson McDonald; her husband, J. C. Davis; as well as six siblings.
Survivors include: son, Andrew Wayne Davis and wife, Carolyn Davis of Columbia, TN; grandsons, Matthew Wayne Davis of Atlanta, GA and Jonathan Michael Davis and wife, Brittany Davis of Madison, AL; special family loved ones, Jeff and Frances Allen of Lawrenceburg, TN, Mary Clair Allen-Mobbs and husband, Chris Mobbs and son, Oakley Allen Lovell of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Catie and Jackson Miller of Elkmont, AL; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Saturday, November 19, 2022, and from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 PM Sunday, November 20, 2022, with Kevin Marston officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.