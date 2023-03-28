Ansel Keith Burton, age 70, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia, TN. He was a native of Detroit, MI, a retired car hauler, and of the Methodist Faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ansel and Thelma Louise Long Burton; one daughter, Sandra Marie Flanagan; and one brother, Alan Burton.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen May Flanagan Burton of Lawrenceburg, TN; one brother, Wayne Burton (Mary); one sister, Joyce McDuffy (Cliff); one brother-in-law, Pat Flanagan (Connie); five sisters-in-law, Mary Burton, Carla Nicholson (Josh), Mary Cuttington (Bert), Karen Hatfield (Roger), and Sharon "Dingy" Lee; two nieces, Ellie Creecy and Vickie Bucy; three sons, Michael Joseph Flanagan, Matthew Lee Raszkowski, and Mark Allen Raszkowski; one daughter, Marilyn Marie Raszowski; seven grandchildren, Keith Richard Flanagan, Paul John Cicerello, Samantha May Rose Sue Cicerello, Aidan Matthew Raszowski, Austin Bryant Raszowski, Caleb Alan Raszkowski, and Cassidy Lynn Marie Raszkowski; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. No services will be held at this time. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.