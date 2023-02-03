Anthony Buell Franklin , age 53 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at home. He was a native of Detroit, MI,an United States Army Veteran, a self employed contractor,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Gary Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Fur Baby- Bell
2 Daughters- Haley Franklin (Shelby) Loretto, TN
Claire Golson (Justin) Winchester, TN
4 Grandchildren- Saber, Jules, Tidus, & Isabelle
3 Special Nieces & Nephew- Jeff Franklin, Angie Clayton, & Twinkie Dunkin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.