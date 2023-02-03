LOCAL OBITUARY

Anthony Buell Franklin , age 53 of Loretto, TN passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023 at home. He was a native of Detroit, MI,an United States Army Veteran, a self employed contractor,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday, February 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm Gary Smith will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Blair Cemetery

Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Fur Baby-                            Bell

2 Daughters-                       Haley Franklin (Shelby)                         Loretto, TN

                                             Claire Golson (Justin)                           Winchester, TN

4 Grandchildren-              Saber, Jules, Tidus, & Isabelle

3 Special Nieces & Nephew-  Jeff Franklin, Angie Clayton, & Twinkie Dunkin

     

