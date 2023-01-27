LOCAL OBITUARY

Anthony David "Tony" Owen II, age 43, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, January 20, 2023.  He was a native of Nashville, TN, a self-employed mechanic, and of the Baptist Faith.  He was an avid outdoorsman.  Roll Tide!

He was preceded in death by his father, Anthony David Owen; and two sisters, Chasity Pilkinton and Talisa Glascoff.

He is survived by his wife, Hope Owen of Lawrenceburg, TN; two daughters, Aaliyha Owen and Selena Owen, both of  Lawrenceburg, TN; his mother, Rita Glascoff (Robert) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one sister, Heather Owen of Memphis, TN; three brothers, Darren Glascoff (Windy) of Lawrenceburg, TN, Christopher Owen (Bethany) of NC, and Phillip Owen of NC; one grandchild,  Alarec Wilburn of Lawrenceburg, TN; nieces and nephews, Gloria, Katie, and Blake Glascoff, Logan and Morgan Howard, Daylee Lewis, Isabell Grace Owen, Gabriella Owen, Brody Owen, and his Road Dog, Mason Howard; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home.  Graveside services and  interment will be conducted at Houser Cemetery at 1:00 PM Thursday, January 26, 2023.  Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.

