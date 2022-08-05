Anthony Ghrigsby, 51, of Florence, passed away August 3, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center. He was a 1989 graduate of Rogers High School, former employee of Alabama Paint, member of Tennessee Valley Painters Local #1293 and a Christian.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Chelsea Ghrigsby
Sister: Terri Cooley (James)
Brothers: Denny Canerday (Sherry) & Clay Ghrigsby
Companion: Charlotte Mathis
Grandchildren: Braedyn, Cooper, Adrian, Bryson & Braxton
Preceded in death by:
Momma: Mary Evelyn Canerday Ghrigsby
Daddy: Harse Hearl Ghrigsby
Visitation with the family will be on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Matt Holderfield officiating. Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Joshua Horton, Dylan Canerday, Jared Behel, Rod Peden, Jeff Cannon, Dusty Fike & Johnny Grosheim.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
