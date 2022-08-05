LOCAL OBITUARY

Anthony Ghrigsby, 51, of Florence, passed away August 3, 2022, at North Alabama Medical Center.  He was a 1989 graduate of Rogers High School, former employee of Alabama Paint, member of Tennessee Valley Painters Local #1293 and a Christian. 

Survivors include:

            Daughter:  Chelsea Ghrigsby

            Sister:  Terri Cooley (James)

            Brothers:  Denny Canerday (Sherry) & Clay Ghrigsby

            Companion:  Charlotte Mathis

Grandchildren:  Braedyn, Cooper, Adrian, Bryson & Braxton

Preceded in death by:

           

Momma: Mary Evelyn Canerday Ghrigsby

Daddy: Harse Hearl Ghrigsby

           

Visitation with the family will be on Friday, August 5, 2022, from 5:00 – 8:00pm, at Greenhill Funeral Home.  The funeral service will be Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 11:00am, in the funeral home chapel, with Matt Holderfield officiating.   Burial will be at Greenhill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be:  Joshua Horton, Dylan Canerday, Jared Behel, Rod Peden, Jeff Cannon, Dusty Fike & Johnny Grosheim.

Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Ghrigsby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you