Anthony Joseph Corey, age 75, of Lawrenceburg, TN. Passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his residence. Anthony lived in Florida for many years of his life where he made his living as a painter, doing both commercial and residential jobs.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Patricia Corey; Son, David Clevette (Marcie); Grandson, Brandon Anthony Clevette
