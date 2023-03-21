Arlene Luna, age 90, of Lawrenceburg, TN, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at NHC Scott Healthcare after an extended illness. She was a member of Mars Hill Baptist Church and retired from Herb’s Corner in Lawrenceburg.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Raymond Elwin Tolbert and Hazel Emma Gassett Tolbert; Sisters, Leona Willingham, Maxine Olive Tolbert, and Louise Laurie; Brother, Raymond Elwin Tolbert Jr.
She is survived by her Children, Cathy Mitchell (Gary) of Leoma, TN, Rick Roberts (Jeannie) of Bucyrus, OH, and Doug Roberts (Chong) of Elgin, IL; Grandchildren, Adam Mitchell (Jordan) of Murfreesboro, TN, Hunter Mitchell (Cacey) of Florence, AL, Kisha Meade (James) of Bucyrus, OH, Nick Roberts of Dayton, OH, Christy Roberts of Marion, OH, and Adam Roberts of LaRue, OH; 8 Great Grandchildren; 1 Great-Great Grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 22nd, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Graveside Service to follow at Bishop Chapel Cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Chad Moore officiating.
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
