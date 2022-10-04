Arletta completed her journey at her home in Rose Hill on September 29th,2022. She simply loved living life and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Some of her favorite times were spent traveling in the big truck with her husband, Edd and their Pomeranians Angel and Cricket, singing karaoke with a Sun Drop in her hand, and celebrating any occasion with her friends and family at church and on holidays. Her final days were spent enjoying every moment that came with dogs, Panda and Pepper in her Tennessee home.
She was preceded in death by, her husband, Edd Newton of Goodspring, TN, parents, Walter and Alma Hesselink of Sparta, MI, Brother, Clarence (Linda Olson) Hesselink of Sparta, MI, Sister, Karla Campbell of Battle Creek, MI.
She is survived by,
Sons, Richard “Eddie” (Darlene) Slinger of Pulaski, TN
Walter (Lori) Slinger of Rose Hill, TN
Daughters, Artisha (Brad) Slinger of Rose Hill, TN
Step-Daughters, Angela (Aaron) Elder of Pulaski,TN
Anita Hutson of Oregon
Sisters, Arletha (Dave) Price of Howard City, MI
Loretta Werkma of Howard City, MI
Brenda Bouck of Cedar Springs, MI
Linda (Rob) Goodfellow of Newayo, MI
Brothers, Melvin (Betty) Hesselink of Fruit Port, MI
James Hesselink of Baldwin, MI
Warren Hesselink of Sparta, MI
Ronald (Tonya) Hesselink of Sparta, MI
19 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren, and countless nieces and nephews also survive.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.
