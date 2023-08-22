Arlice T. “Pete” Henry, 97, of Florence died Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville, Alabama.
Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023, 1-2 PM at Elkins Funeral Home followed by a celebration of his life at 2 PM in the chapel. The family will have a private burial at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Pete was born in Rockvale (Rutherford County), Tennessee.
Pete was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. He graduated from University of Alabama’s School of Engineering in 1952, where he was a member of the THETA TAU fraternity and a Distinguished Military Graduate. Pete also attended the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business. He retired from Reynolds Metals where he was Sheffield Superintendent and Chicago plant manager. Pete was a World War II Marine Corps veteran. He was a life member of the Sixth Marine Division Association, member of the Marine Corps League, life member of the DAV, and past Commander of the American Legion Florence, Lauderdale Post 11. After he retired from Reynolds, he volunteered with the US Marine Corps Recruiting office under Gunnery Sgt Jim Debell, and also for the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s office under Sheriff Ronnie Willis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two sisters, and two sons.
He is survived by his dear wife, Elenore Henry; son, Scott Henry; and two granddaughters.
To honor his memory, donations may be made to Huntsville Hospice Family Care in memory of Pete Henry. https://www.huntsvillehospitalfoundation.org/our-stories/hospice-inpatient-facility
