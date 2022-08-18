Arlon Lee Springer, 83, of Lexington, AL, passed away August 17, 2022 at his home. Arlon was born in Rogersville, AL and was retired from Florence Coca Cola as Service Manager and the Lauderdale County Board of Education as an Electrician. He was of the Christian faith and a member of Lexington United Methodist. Arlon was also a member of Lexington, AL Masonic Lodge.
Arlon is survived by:
Wife of 64 years: Faye Butler Springer
Son: Phillip Springer (Sherry)
Grandchildren: Tasha Anthony (Trent) & Jordan Springer (Katie)
Extra-grandchild: Chelsea Humphries (Justin)
Great-grandchildren: Jack, Amelia, Jacelyn, Jayden, and Mason
Extra-great-grandchildren: Lydia, Laney, and Layla
Brothers: Royce and Shaney Springer
Many Nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by:
Parents: Joe and Gladys Springer
Brothers: Hoyt, Alvoyd, Wiggie, and Bobby
Sisters: Betty Joe and Martha Nell
Visitation will be Friday, August 19, 2022 from 6-8 P.M. at Lexington United Methodist Church. The funeral service will be Saturday at the church at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Kenny Baskins and Rev. Wayne Hicks officiating. The casket will lie in state at the church Saturday from 2:15-3:00 P.M. Burial will be in Grassy Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Young, Larry Beasley, Casey Michael, Bobby White, Don Williams, and James Shelton. Honorary pallbearers will be Arlon’s nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Arlon’s personal care giver and buddy Phoenix Young and also Kindred Hospice for the love and care given to our loved one and family during this time.
