Arnold E. Vaden, 80, of Killen died Saturday, January 29, 2022, at his residence.
Visitation will be Friday, February 4, 2022, 11 AM to 1 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 2 PM at Canaan Cemetery with Dru Rourke officiating.
Mr. Vaden was a member of Local 558 with 37 years of service.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Renee Vaden and Cindy Vaden.
Mr. Vaden is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Diann Vaden; children, Joey Vaden (Wendy), Eddie Vaden (Cindy), and Laurie Vaden; twelve grandchildren, Selina Swinea, Amanda McCluskey, Brooke Kelly, Dalton Fulmer, Colton Fulmer, Shelby Yarber, Cody Vaden, Skyler Vaden, Caleb “Boot Jack” Vaden, Mike Dison, David Dison, and Josh Dison; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Dorothy Wallace, Ardy Vaden, Carolyn Anderton, Bill Vaden, Libby Winburn, Larry Vaden, Kenneth Vaden, and Ellen Richardson; host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Cody Vaden, Skyler Vaden, Todd McCluskey, Joey Wright, Dalton Fulmer, and Colton Fulmer. Honorary pallbearers will be Jared Swinea and Caleb “Boot Jack” Vaden.
Special thanks to DaVita Florence Dialysis.
