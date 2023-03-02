Arthur Lewis Collier, Sr., age 82, of Rogersville, AL passed away Monday, February 27, 2023, at Mitchell-Hollingsworth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Florence, AL. He was a native of Lawrenceburg, TN, retired from Georgia Department of Corrections, and a member of Elgin Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Vester and Verlie Sue Pennington Collier; his wife, Marie Virgie Collier; and two brothers, Johnny Collier and Carl Collier.
He is survived by one son, Arthur Lewis Collier, Jr. (Carolyn) of Lawrenceburg, TN; one daughter, Angel Eve Collier Long of Roan Mountain, TN; one brother, Larry Collier of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Saturday, March 04, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 3:00 PM Saturday, March 04, 2023, with Tim Gordon officiating. Interment will follow at Lawrence County Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceburg, TN. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
