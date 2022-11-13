Ashley Nicole GravesJuly 10, 1988 - Nov 7, 2022
Ashley Nicole Graves, age 34, left this world too soon on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.Ashley was born July 10, 1988, to Kathy Annette Garland in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.Lovingly known as “Pumpkin” and “Crash” to many. Ashley was truly one of a kind.From the moment she walked into a room, you saw her light and warmth. Her charming smile radiated happiness and is what drew people to her. Her humorous, beautiful energy could lift anyone’s spirits.She was a woman that had no limitations. She was raised with the empowerment of “relying on no one but yourself” and wore it like armor. She could do anything she set her mind to, from working on an engine under a car’s hood to derimming a tire by hand, to being a handy welder and a professional commercial painter, there’s nothing she couldn’t do.Ashley took pleasure from the simple things in life. The peace she found in the calm, still waters while fishing, the wind flowing through her hair as she rode with her Uncle Timmy on his motorcycle through the countryside, and being blessed with a loving family, it’s those simple fulfilling wonders that filled Ashley’s life with gratitude.Ashley’s heart of gold was not only loving to the people around her, but she had a special place for all the furry creatures of the world. Those that were blessed to be her four-legged children: Duke the Pitbull, Whynot & Becuz the Piggies, and Natchez the Turtle, will deeply miss her.Those left to cherish her memory are her mother: Kathy Garland; siblings: Joshua Kaine and Angel Graves; uncle: Tim Garland; Aunt Dot; aunt: Jennifer Cull-Hughes; four nieces and nephews: Jenny “Pookie” Graves, Anthony “The Bone” Graves, Logan “Tater” Graves, and Alice “Babygirl” Graves; special cousins: Jared Garland, Bryson Garland, Lacey Fisher, Cameron Hernandez, Candi Hernandez, Anthony Hernandez; grandmother: Carolyn Hobbs; special companion: Bruce Parrett; special family members and best friends: James Christian, Roy Boy, Davo, Laura, Tessica, Kaycie, Paula, Sandra, Stephanie, Stephen Graves, Paula Bradley, George Graves, and Angela Mason; goddaughter: Glori-onna; and a world of other friends.Spending time with her family was one of her favorite pastimes. She cherished the special times bonding over a good meal with her dear uncle, Barry Henson, who precedes her in death, as well her grandparents: Hubert and Joyce Garland; Charles Graves, and Frank Hobbs.The care of Miss Ashley Nicole Graves and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com.
