LOCAL OBITUARY

Audrey Virginia Wilburn Cox , age 91 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center.  She was a native of Five Points,TN.a Homemaker,and a member of Five Points Baptist Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday July 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM.  Nathan Holloway will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday July 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel

 

Survivors are: 

Daughters-                     Debra Joy Newtown (Robert)                    Millington, MI 

                                        Desda June Irwin (John)                            Leoma, TN 

                                        Doris Drysdale (James Smith)                   Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                        Sharon Fay Bennett (David)                        Flushing, MI 

Son-                                Robert Andrew Wilburn (Anne)               Piney, TN 

Brother-                        Bobby McMasters (Barbara)                     Five Points, TN 

8-Grandchildren-         Melissa & Laura 

                                       Heather & Holly 

                                       Carl & Dawn 

                                       John & Grace 

11-Great Grandchildren 

  2-Great Great Grandchildren 

Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive 

Preceded In Death By: 

Husbands-   Carl Wilburn 

                      James "Sager" Cox 

Brothers & Sisters 

2-Grandchildern 

