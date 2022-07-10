Audrey Virginia Wilburn Cox , age 91 of Five Points, TN passed away Friday July 8, 2022 at Maury Regional Medical Center. She was a native of Five Points,TN.a Homemaker,and a member of Five Points Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Monday July 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Nathan Holloway will be officiating. Burial will follow in Union Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Sunday July 10, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Daughters- Debra Joy Newtown (Robert) Millington, MI
Desda June Irwin (John) Leoma, TN
Doris Drysdale (James Smith) Lawrenceburg, TN
Sharon Fay Bennett (David) Flushing, MI
Son- Robert Andrew Wilburn (Anne) Piney, TN
Brother- Bobby McMasters (Barbara) Five Points, TN
8-Grandchildren- Melissa & Laura
Heather & Holly
Carl & Dawn
John & Grace
11-Great Grandchildren
2-Great Great Grandchildren
Several Nieces & Nephews Also Survive
Preceded In Death By:
Husbands- Carl Wilburn
James "Sager" Cox
Brothers & Sisters
2-Grandchildern
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.