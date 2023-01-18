Augusta Wallace, age 77, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health. She was of Baptist Faith. In her spare time, she loved to shop, and to spend time outdoors working in her yard and garden. She cherished all the time she could spend with her Grandsons and Great Grandchildren, as well as the time she spent with her loving dog, Precious.
She is preceded in death by her Husband, James Wallace; Parents, Lee Roy and Earlene Ray; Brother, Leon Ray; Sister, Annie Mae Ray.
She is survived by her Son, Larry Wallace; Daughters, Nancy Fitz, Wanda Ricketts (James); Grandsons, Coty Ricketts (Chazelyn), Westley Ricketts (Candace); Great Grandchildren, Kaydence, Quest, Lynleigh, Ledger.
Visitation will be held at the Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Chapel on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with the Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Joseph Wallace officiating.
Interment will be at Fish Trapp Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.pettusturnbo.com
All arrangements to be handled by Pettus-Turnbo Funeral Home
