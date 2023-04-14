Barbara Allen Dishongh, 77, of Loretto, TN, passed away April 14, 2023 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Lawrenceburg. Barbara was retired from Excel of Lawrenceburg and was a member of Loretto First Baptist Church. Barbara was born in Toledo, Ohio.
Barbara is survived by:
Sons: Joey Dishongh and Mike Dishongh
Daughter: Robin Beckman and husband Philip
Sister: Susan Walters
Grandchildren: Brittani Webb (Mitch), Tori Johns (Ryan), Coty Dishongh (Tiffany), and Alex Beckman
Great-grandchildren: Shuylar Webb, Boston Webb, Knoxlei Webb, Neyland Dishongh, Madden Johns, Cooper Dishongh, and Grady Johns
She was preceded in death by:
Parents: Daniel Buford Allen II & Mary Eugenia Campbell Allen
Brothers: Danny Allen and Terry Allen
Sister: Gail Jennings
Visitation will be Sunday, April 16, 2023 from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 P.M. with Kevin Cheatham officiating. Burial will be Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Coty Dishongh, Shuylar Webb, Mitch Webb, Ryan Johns, Scott Stooksberry, Jeff Jennings, Brett Bedingfield, and Danny Allen.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to First Baptist Church Children’s Ministry or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
