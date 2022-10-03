Barbara Ann Bevels Watson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Meadowbrook Nursing Home, Pulaski, TN.
She was born on September 21, 1941 in Dellrose, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, Erskin and Stella Hobbs Bevels, by her husband Rabon Layne, sisters, Marvilyn Lineburger, Reba Johnson, brothers, Lavonne Bevels and Bobby Bevels, she loved flowers and her dogs Sammy and Suzie.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 3:00PM in Giles Memory Garden, Pulaski, TN.
Survivors are: husband, Larry Watson, Goodspring, step sons, Mike Watson, Pulaski, Matt Watson, Pulaski, Mark Watson and Vicky, Goodspring, Joe Watson Pulaski, daughters, Stephanie Weaver and Ricky, Lewisburg, Tammy Hill and Tim, Fayetteville, sister in law, Marie Bevels, Pulaski, grandchildren, Meredith Smith (Jason), Richie Weaver (Megan), Candace, Paige, Tyler Watson, Leah, Michael Watson, Cole, Austin Watson, Carrie, Briar Watson, great grandchildren, Evan Weaver Dalton, Landry Layne Smith, Audrey Cecilia Weaver. Many nieces and nephews.
Carr & Erwin Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.