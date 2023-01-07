Barbara Ann Caldwell, 82, of Loretto, passed away January 6, 2023, at her residence. She was retired from M-Fine and Sons and a member of the Church of Christ.
Survivors include her son: Frankie Caldwell (Lisa); daughters: Wanda Caldwell Urban (Doug) & Patricia Caldwell Fowler (Randy); brother: Vernon Lamar Williamson (Patricia); sister: Christine Brooks (Rick); grandchildren: Allison Cross (Adam), Micah Urban (Jessica), Matthew Urban (Katie) and Abigail Caldwell; ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Eldred Frank Caldwell Jr., and her parents: Ira Weeden Williamson and Nancy Jewel Fletcher Williamson.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, January 8, 2023, from 12:00 until 2:00 PM at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00, in the funeral home chapel, with Rodney Livingston officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Micah Urban, Matthew Urban, Adam Cross, Chris Bowser, Van Henry Vansant and Jeff Leonard.
The family would like to say a special thanks to the precious hospice nurses Stacey Perry and Penny Marston and Compassus for their love and care. Also, to our home aides Lauren, Dion, Amanda and Ruby for the special care and love for Mom.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
