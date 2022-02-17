LOCAL OBITUARY

Barbara Ann Manning , age 57 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday February 14, 2022 at Home after an extended illness.  She was a native of Winter Haven,FL.A Homemaker,and of the Baptist faith.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday February 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm.  Sterling Lanier Nail will be officiating.  Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.   

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday February 17, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel. 

Survivors are: 

2-Sons-                        Danny Lee Manning (Amanda)                    Waynesboro, TN 

                                    Franky Manning (Kimberly)                         Fayetteville, TN 

2-Brothers-                 Marty Manning (Michelle)                            Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                     Donald Manning (Tracy)                              Lawrenceburg, TN 

4-Sisters-                     Rita Kennedy (Jerry)                                    Leoma, TN 

                                     Debbie Robinson (Gary)                               Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                     Judy McDonald (Carlton)                            Lawrenceburg, TN 

                                     Brenda Manning (Marty)                             Lawrenceburg, TN 

6-Grandchildren-       Seth Kiddy-Kade Manning-Addison Manning-Lucas Rowland 

                                     Brayden Manning & Brianna Manning 

Preceded In Death By: 

Parents-    Dennis & Ruby Cockrell Manning 

Husband- Daniel Thompson 

      

In lieu of flowers make donations to Loretto Memorial Chapel for Funeral expenses. 

