Barbara Ann Manning , age 57 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Monday February 14, 2022 at Home after an extended illness. She was a native of Winter Haven,FL.A Homemaker,and of the Baptist faith. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday February 18, 2022 at 1:00 pm. Sterling Lanier Nail will be officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Thursday February 17, 2022 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
2-Sons- Danny Lee Manning (Amanda) Waynesboro, TN
Franky Manning (Kimberly) Fayetteville, TN
2-Brothers- Marty Manning (Michelle) Lawrenceburg, TN
Donald Manning (Tracy) Lawrenceburg, TN
4-Sisters- Rita Kennedy (Jerry) Leoma, TN
Debbie Robinson (Gary) Lawrenceburg, TN
Judy McDonald (Carlton) Lawrenceburg, TN
Brenda Manning (Marty) Lawrenceburg, TN
6-Grandchildren- Seth Kiddy-Kade Manning-Addison Manning-Lucas Rowland
Brayden Manning & Brianna Manning
Preceded In Death By:
Parents- Dennis & Ruby Cockrell Manning
Husband- Daniel Thompson
In lieu of flowers make donations to Loretto Memorial Chapel for Funeral expenses.
