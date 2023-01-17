LOCAL OBITUARY

Barbara Ann Roden , age 75 of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NAMC after an extended illness.  She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from TJs Manufacturing,and a member of Corum Chapel Church.  Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm Mike Poff & Kevin Hanback will be officiating.  Burial will follow in McCartney Cemetery

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Loretto Memorial  Chapel.

 

Survivors are:

Son-                                    Tony Ray Roden                                  Anderson, AL

Daughter-                          Tracy Eubanks (Keith)                     Mt. Juliet, TN

Sisters-                              Ruth Holden                                        Killen, AL

                                          Jerrie Hanback                                   Killen, AL

2 Grandchildren-           Austin Ray Roden

                                         Corbin Ray Roden

2 Great Grandchildren- Zariah Roden & Colton Ray Roden

Preceded in death by:

Husband- Lowell Ray Roden

Parents- Wilson & Lillian McGee Richardson

Sister- Lois Gist

Brothers- Bobby & Thomas Richardson

     

     

     

Recommended for you