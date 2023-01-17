Barbara Ann Roden , age 75 of Anderson, AL passed away Sunday, January 15, 2023 at NAMC after an extended illness. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL,retired from TJs Manufacturing,and a member of Corum Chapel Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm. Mike Poff & Kevin Hanback will be officiating. Burial will follow in McCartney Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are:
Son- Tony Ray Roden Anderson, AL
Daughter- Tracy Eubanks (Keith) Mt. Juliet, TN
Sisters- Ruth Holden Killen, AL
Jerrie Hanback Killen, AL
2 Grandchildren- Austin Ray Roden
Corbin Ray Roden
2 Great Grandchildren- Zariah Roden & Colton Ray Roden
Preceded in death by:
Husband- Lowell Ray Roden
Parents- Wilson & Lillian McGee Richardson
Sister- Lois Gist
Brothers- Bobby & Thomas Richardson
