Barbara Ann Russell, 82, of Lynnville, TN, passed away on March 4, 2022, at NHC HealthCare Lewisburg. Barbara was born on September 29, 1939, to Joe Lonnie Sands and Lovera Ann Thurman Sands in Lynnville, TN.
After graduating from Jones High School in 1957, Barbara married her high school sweetheart LW Russell, going on to have 2 children, Debbie and Ricky. Barbara worked as a school assistant at Jones High School and Richland School until 1982 before starting her lifelong career as a bank teller for Union Bank which later became Suntrust Bank. She used her accounting skills and talents to also serve as a treasurer for the Lynnville United Methodist Church and John Laird Cemetery Association for many years. Upon retirement, Barbara spent her time serving her community and Lynnville United Methodist Church. Her servant’s heart led her to volunteer work at Richland Elementary where she was lovingly called “Granny Bobbie” by all students and faculty.
Barbara was passionate about basketball from her early years as a player and later sitting in the stands cheering on her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she wasn’t in the stands, she could be found babysitting her “greats” or her grand dog, playing taxi driver, and spending time with her close friends. She was an avid reader and gardener, and you were honored to receive a bag of her famous oatmeal cookies.
Barbara was predeceased by husband LW Russell, parents Joe and Lovera Sands, and brothers Evans Sands and Joe Ed Sands.
She is survived by daughter Debbie (Gary) Underwood of Lynnville, son Ricky (Becky) Russell of Lynnville, granddaughter Beth (Jeff) Dault of Lynnville, Rebecca (Brad) Clark of Lynnville, Russ (Allison) Underwood of Lynnville, Monica (Chase) Edwards of Lynnville, Maggie (Lee) Warren of Fayetteville, sister-in-law Barbara Barlar of Lynnville. “Granny Bobbie” was blessed and proud of her 9 nine great grandsons, Will, Cooper, Carter, Colton, Jackson, Ty, Brayden, Travis, and Knox and 1 great granddaughter, Brynlee.
The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Lynnwood Cemetery or Lynnville United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held Sunday, March 6th, 2022, from Noon - 3PM at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
The Funeral Service will be immediately following visitation on Sunday, March 6th, 2022, at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in Lynnwood Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Russ Underwood, Jeff Dault, Brad Clark, Chase Edwards, Lee Warren, and Andrew McAlister. Honorary pallbearers are her great grandsons.
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Barbara Ann Russell.
