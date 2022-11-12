Barbara Barlar Bass passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at NHC Pulaski. She was born on July 27th, 1936, in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 86 years old.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Barbara was a member of the Church of Christ. She spent many years teaching in the Giles County School System.
A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Giles Memory Gardens.
The family request memorial donations be made to the charity of your choice.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, William “WV” Bass, along with her parents Jerome William and Katherine Miller Barlar.
She is survived by her son, Neal Wayne (Donna) Bass of Pulaski, TN; grandson, Ben (Hannah) Bass of Pulaski, TN; and grandson, Nate Bass of Pulaski, TN
Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Barbara Barlar Bass.
