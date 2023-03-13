Barbara Jean Nash Crews, age 83, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Sunday, March 12, 2023, at NHC Healthcare of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a retired cake decorator, and a member of Henryville United Methodist Church for 50 plus years where she taught Sunday School. She was also an active member of Leadership Lawrence County, Henryville Community Club, Henryville Home Demonstration Club, and the FCE.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John William and Bessie Jane Nix Nash; her husband, Raymond Delton Crews; two brothers, Mitchell Andrew Nash and Cleveland Rex Nash; and two sisters, Rachel Nash Holland and Brenda Nash Ball.
She is survived by two daughters, Shelia Bishop of Loretto, TN, and Damina Shelton of Summertown, TN; two sisters, Belinda "Doll" Johnson of Lawrenceburg, TN, and Jennette Potts of Lawrenceburg, TN; four grandchildren, Gidget Lirette Greenway, Kyle Marston, Derek Shelton, and Danielle Shelton Cornelius; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are being handled by Neal Funeral Home, 231 N. Military Avenue, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, March 17, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023, with Rickey Wade officiating. Interment will follow at Henryville Cemetery in Lawrence County, TN. The family suggests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be sent by way of our website at www.nealfuneralhome.net.
